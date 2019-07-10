Stranger Things 3 Features Red M&M Paradox

Stranger Things 3 is now out on Netflix and it’s already breaking all kinds of records. It’s also causing a tizzy with a select group of fans after one scene included red M&M‘s. That’s right, red M&M’s weren’t supposed to be in the show and Twitter’s up in arms as they try determining how the heck they’re going to right the wrong. As pointed out by the box office-tracking account Exhibitor Relations, the hospital scene towards the end of the season shows Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) chowing down on M&M’s. The only problem is this season is set in 1985 and red M&M’s — which can clearly be seen in the shot — weren’t around as they’d been placed on a hiatus by the candy company Mars.

SPOILER ALERT: Massive time/space continuum error in STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 3. Nearly blows apart the fabric of the entire series. In episode 5, at the hospital, red M&Ms show up. This is 1985. Everyone knows they were on a 10 year hiatus & didn’t come back until ‘87!? Boom. pic.twitter.com/g1bEcgGknL — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) July 9, 2019

In 1971, a Russian study linked a synthetic dye called FD&C Red No. 2 — also known as amaranth — to several types of cancer. Paranoia from the study eventually reached the United States in 1976 and as a result, Mars decided to pull red M&M’s from their color combination, even though this particular candy didn’t use the aforementioned dye.

The red candies were then replaced by orange until the panic died down, finally reintroducing red M&M’s to the packet sometime in 1987 — a whole two years after Stranger Things 3 takes place.

Though it’s far from confirmed, rumors have started popping up online that suggests Stranger Things may end with its fourth season, despite previously being teased as a five-season show. Either way, series star David Harbour revealed in a previous interview that the show will come to a satisfying conclusion.

“I feel very proud of that because we’re not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands. We’re going to tie things up,” Harbour shared with CNET. “Like Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi have an arc to them; I think Stranger Things, be it Season Four or Season Five, has an arc to it that I understand.”

What’d you think of the latest season of Stranger Things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

All three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.