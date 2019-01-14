‘Saturday Night Live’ Releases New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Parody

After taking its annual winter hiatus, the 44th season of Saturday Night Live is set to pick up next weekend with host Rachel Brosnahan and musical guest Greta Van Fleet. But the return of Weekend Update seems to be taking a page out of the Mind Flayer’s book.

A new promo for the satirical news segment pays homage to Stranger Things and their regular reveals of episode titles, stealing the format of vague terms to play of the noteworthy events that have occurred during the show’s absence.

The “episode titles” include phrases such as “Trump’s Gambit,” “The Giuliani Debacle,” “Who Framed Roger Stone,” “The Kushner Paradox,” “‘Martin Luther King Day Is Cancelled!’” “Return of the Tax Returns,” “The Case of the Invisible Wall,” “Mueller’s Last Stand,” “Escape to Argentina,” and finally, “Are We All In The Upside Down?”

In case you forgot, Weekend Update has a decidedly political approach to current events, so these phrases shouldn’t surprise you.

Saturday Night Live is taking an easy jab at Netflix‘s strange approach of hyping up new seasons of Stranger Things, which usually kicks off with a similar video that announces episode titles that are similarly vague and nonsensical without context.

The new season of the nostalgia-fueled series is set to premiere on the streaming platform on July 4th later this year, picking up on the events of Stranger Things 2 after a time jump to help explain how the young actors look so much older.

Many fans are worried that the upcoming season could be the last. While that has not been confirmed yet, series star David Harbour has made it clear that the show creators have known the ending for quite some time.

“I feel very proud of that because we’re not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands. We’re going to tie things up,” the actor said.

Harbour previously teased the new episodes, encouraging fans to take a look at the classic films of the ’80s if they want clues.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with,” Harbour said.

Stranger Things 3 premieres on July 4th on Netflix.