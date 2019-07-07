Stranger Things: Finn Wolfhard Shares Video of Maya Hawke and Joe Keery Rehearsing Their Big Emotional Scene

Stranger Things 3 finally dropped on Netflix this week, which means fans have already fallen in love with Hawkins’ newest edition, Robin. The character, who is played by Maya Hawke, works at Scoops Ahoy in the mall with Steve Harrington and teams up with him, Dustin, and Erica to solve the mystery of a secret Russian code. Towards the end of the season, Robin and Steve have a heart to heart that ended up being one of the most emotional and best moments of the series. Yesterday, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) posted a video of Hawke practicing the scene with Joe Keery.

WARNING: Stranger Things 3 Spoilers Ahead:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Rehearsal A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Jul 6, 2019 at 6:10pm PDT

“Rehearsal,” Wolfhard wrote.

As you can see, the video shows Hawke and Keery practicing the big moment when Robin comes out to Steve, making her the first openly LGBTQ character on the series. The actors are doing a pretty good job nailing the lines considering there’s a lot going on around them.

Many people commented on the post:

“When you gonna start directing???,” @mrrandyhavens AKA Mr. Clarke asked.

“Just binged the whole season in a day. Brilliant,” director, @realeliroth, replied.

“Keep posting behind the scene stuff every day please you’re the best,” @favmillie requested.

“Maya Hawke is such an amazing actress, I loved Robin so so much. I’m already so excited for season 4 just to see her again!,” @happyfinniie added.

What did you think of the show’s big Robin reveal? Tell us in the comments!

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.