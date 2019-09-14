Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Cut His Hair and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things have a great love for Steve Harrington, the character played by Joe Keery. Steve went from being a bad boyfriend to a wonderful babysitter over the course of three seasons, but there’s one thing that was always remained the same: his amazing hair. In fact, Keery’s character’s nickname is Steve “The Hair” Harrington. Well, after being known for his luscious locks, Keery decided to make a drastic change and the Internet is freaking out. Keery is now sporting some bangs, and the people of social media have a lot to say about it. Here are some tweets from a few distraught fans:

in memoriam: joe keery’s immaculate hair

[2015-2019] pic.twitter.com/vvr8tt2MNw — tash dodich (@tash_dodich) September 14, 2019

therapist: joe keery’s hair can’t hurt you, it’s just a haircut joe keery’s hair: pic.twitter.com/FSWzqo348h — sunny boy (@SerialRobb) September 13, 2019

me finding out that joe keery cut his beautiful hair https://t.co/AoA8u08ZNc — justynian (@humbuq) September 13, 2019

How to get Joe Keery’s hair: pic.twitter.com/jggx5epNfO — liv (@keanuthot) September 13, 2019

However, some people don’t mind the change:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m so glad Joe Keery cut his hair because now the weak ones are being weeded out and I am advancing one step closer to being his wife — chelsea dawn 🕸💀 (@chelsdawnf) September 14, 2019

JOE KEERY IS HANDSOME NO MATTER WHAT HIS HAIR LOOKS LIKE — chandler ✧ (@Keeryluv) September 14, 2019

You can read more tweets here.

In addition to mourning the loss of Keery’s hair, Stranger Things fans are also eagerly awaiting confirmation on the show’s fourth season, especially since the fate of Chief Jim Hopper is still unclear.

Hop is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Harbour has been leaning into his character’s supposed death, but we’re still not convinced. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

All three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.