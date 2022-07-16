Stranger Things: Joseph Quinn Comments on Possible Eddie Romance

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, and the newest episodes of the beloved series featured the return of many fan-favorite characters as well as some new additions. Fans were especially smitten by Eddie Munson, the new character played by Joseph Quinn. The actor is definitely blowing up thanks to the series, and the character continues to be a trending topic on Twitter. Warning: Stranger Things spoilers ahead! In the first episode of the new season, we meet Eddie in addition to Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), the "queen of Hawkins High" who seeks Eddie's help with drugs in the hopes of making Vecna go away. Sadly, Vecna kills Chrissy and Eddie is blamed for her death. In the finale, Eddie bravely sacrifices himself to buy time for his friends who attempting to kill Vecna. While Chrissy and Eddie may both be dead, many fans are dreaming of an alternate reality where they're a couple despite the fact that Chrissy was dating Jason (Mason Dye) when she died. In a recent interview with Netflix, Quinn addressed the Eddie and Chrissy ship.

"Eddie would have to step on Jason's shoes pretty intensely," Quinn said when asked about an Eddie and Chrissy romance. "It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit." He added, "I really loved the scene that I got to do with Grace Van Dien in the woods in Episode 1."

"I just wanted to show someone that felt real," Quinn added of Eddie. "And what was so fun was doing that with someone that looked so extraordinarily kind of odd – to me, anyway ... I think, as human beings, we're all very multifaceted. There are situations we're in where we feel like we can be very assertive and brave and bold and command space. And then there are situations where you don't feel like that, and you can feel the opposite, but you're still the same person."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.