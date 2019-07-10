Stranger Things Fan Edits Perfect “Hopper P.I.” TV Show Intro

If you’re like a significant number of folks and you binged Stranger Things Season 3 over the Fourth of July weekend then you already know two things: the season finale is absolutely heartbreaking and that David Harbour‘s Chief Hopper rocking a sweet Hawaiian shirt is giving everyone some serious Magnum, P.I. vibes. Now, one Twitter user has taken those vibes and given fans a perfect mashup of the classic ’80s television series and Hopper.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 3 below just on the off chance you haven’t seen the season yet.

On Twitter, user Eddie Spughetti shared an epic mashup video, editing footage from Stranger Things’ third season into the perfect intro for “Hopper, P.I.” and you have to see it for yourself. It’s too good and works a little too well, but hey, at least we’re laughing and not crying about the finale, right? Right. Check it out below.

We told you it was pretty great, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Even Harbour himself thinks the mashup is pretty great. The actor shared it to his own Instagram page, noting that he “laughed [his] moustache off watching it.”

Of course, while this video makes us all want a “Hopper, P.I.” spinoff even if it were something that Netflix would be interested in, it’s currently not really much of an option in terms of Stranger Things‘ story, either. The final episode shows Hopper stuck in a devastating situation. After discovering that Russians have infiltrated Hawkins, Indiana and were constructing a device that would open up a portal to the Upside Down, our heroes had to come together to put a stop to it. Unfortunately, when it all went down, Hopper found himself caught in a room with the device while Joyce (Winona Ryder) has to activate a kill switch, killing the device and everyone and everything in the room with it. Hopper sacrifices himself to save the world.

Fortunately, fans don’t actually see Hopper die, something that has fans hopeful that Hopper may have actually survived, and Season 4 will somehow see the character return. Fans are so hopeful for this that there is already no shortage of theories, including one that Harbour himself may be offering clues to his character’s fate. As Uproxx noted, Harbour has changed his profile picture to various numbers since Stranger Things 3 dropped. So far, they’re coming together to be the phone number of Murray Bauman, the paranoid private investigator and conspiracy theorist played by Brett Gelman: 618-625-8313. When you call that number, you hear a message from Murray that tells Joyce that he has something to talk to her about, but they should probably speak in person. It has fans thinking that maybe Murray suspects Hopper isn’t actually dead.

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.