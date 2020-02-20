Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Turning 16

Happy Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown! February 19th marked the 16th birthday of the Stranger Things star, who took to social media yesterday to share her feelings about the special occasion. The actor rose to fame when the hit Netflix show premiered in 2016, which means the world has been watching her and her castmates grow up for the last few years. While it can be difficult to come of age in Hollywood, Brown seems to be handling her fame with incredible grace, a fact that has caught the attention of the many celebrities who chose to comment on her birthday post. Here’s what Brown wrote on Instagram:

“Ya girls 16 🙂 16 has felt like a long time coming. I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change. Let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don’t worry I’ll always find a way to smile 😉 leggo 16 ♡,” Brown wrote.

Here’s what some celebrities had to say in the comments:

“You’re showing tremendous poise in this business that has such built in scrutiny! Enjoy every facet of being 16. Trust me it doesn’t stop even when you’re 35 like me. Ok I’m NOT 35. But hang in there sweetie,” @octaviaspencer wrote.

“happy bday millie this year is gonna be your year. AGAIN. here’s to 16 years old,” @noahschnapp added.

“I love you Millie , happy birthday baby girl ♥️,” @bellahadid added.

“Happy Birthday to the young 🐐 !!! Tell ya brother I said wadup!!,” @osheajacksonjr replied

“Send you so much love angel!! Happy Birthdayyy!! Keep thriving and being exactly who you need to be,” @laurenjauregui added.

This has been an exciting time for Stranger Things fans as a new teaser for season four was released last week and revealed that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was still alive.

Stay tuned for more info on Stranger Things season four!