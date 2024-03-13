Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Shares Video From Season 5 Set

Work is underway on the final season of Netflix's Stranger Things and now, star Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a behind the scenes glimpse of that final season. On Instagram, Brown shared a video of a "quick coffee break on set". While the video features Brown's Florence by Mills Coffee, the actor reveals that she's also working on a night shoot for Stranger Things — and whatever is happening has her character, Eleven's, nose bleeding. You can check it out for yourself below.

Brown Recently Reflected on Eleven's Journey

Recently, Brown opened up about the end of her time with Stranger Things and Eleven's journey, noting that "it's gonna be hard" to say goodbye to one of her most popular roles.

"Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters," Brown said during the interview. "I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference. Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am."

Stranger Things' Final Season is Set to Be Huge

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer previously explained that the final season of the series mirrors its first — except that Season 5 is like Season 1 "on steroids."

"This season – it's like season one on steroids," Duffer recently told The Guardian of the show's final season. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."

There will also be some new faces in the final season. Linda Hamilton is a film fan favorite and she's aboard the Netflix mega-hit this time around. The actress told US Weekly that joining the Duffer Bros. circus has kind of ruined the series for her. While Hamilton is being a little playful there, seeing what goes on behind the curtain would destroy some of the mystique behind a series like Stranger Things. While the star might know what's going on with her season, she's also not giving anything away.

"I've watched every season with relish. I just love it ... So, it's kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don't [feel that I] fit in there. That's a whole world set in the '80s," Hamilton revealed. "When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it. So, I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I'm in something ... It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won't be watching [Season 5]."

