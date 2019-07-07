Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink Posts Heartwarming Max and Eleven Photoshoot

Stranger Things 3 dropped on Netflix this week, which means the series’ cast have been extra present on social media. The young actors have been posting tons of fun behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s set, and the latest comes from Sadie Sink, the actor best known for playing Max Mayfield. The new season of Stranger Things had many great arcs, but the one that warmed our hearts the most was the blossoming friendship between Max and Eleven. The images shared by Sink show her and Millie Bobby Brown doing a fun photoshoot in costume.

“Ketchup and Mustard: A Series. Go watch Stranger Things 3 for more,” Sink wrote.

Each of the photos is cuter than the last! Many others clearly thought so, too, because the post’s comments section is popping.

Max and Eleven barely interacted in Stranger Things 2, but their encounters weren’t particularly pleasant. El first watched Max talking to Mike from afar, and in a fit of jealousy, she used her powers to throw Max off her skateboard. Then, the two finally met in the season two finale, but when Max tried to introduce herself, El walked right past her. However, after some romantic drama between El and Mike at the beginning of season three, El turns to Max for relationship advice and a beautiful friendship was born.

What did you think of Max and Eleven’s friendship arc in Stranger Things 3? Tell us in the comments!

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and others.

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.