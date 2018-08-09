‘Stranger Things’ Star and Producer Drop Major Season 3 Teases

The sophomore season of Stranger Things was a bonafide hit last year, and it sounds like things could only get better.

Deadline recently interviewed Stranger Things star David Harbour and executive producer Shawn Levy, in celebration of the series’ twelve Emmy nominations. While details on the third season are still somewhat slim, Levy provided fans with a bit of a tease.

“[It’s] definitely going to yet darker still, places that I think audiences are going to really love.” Levy revealed. “It’s got so much heart and humor.”

Harbour also gave a sort of vague detail, revealing that the film is inspired by some “epic” movies of 1985, but said he would “get in trouble” if he revealed which ones.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know,” Harbour explained. “I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with. I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.”

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

Apparently, the new season will also see a different sort of character turn for Harbour’s character, Jim Hopper.

“We had a little softer season with Jim in Season 2.” Harbour revealed. “where he was really working off these fatherly instincts and understanding a responsibility that was larger than himself, and I think one of the things that we missed from Season 1 was this guy who goes into government facilities and punches people in the face. He’s not a doofus, but he’s a bit of a Columbo character.”

“There was a sort of swashbuckling guy that we put on the back burner,” Harbour added. “So I think we’ll see a little more of the swashbuckling Hopper you may have liked from Season 1. It’s almost like [Season] 1 plus two, equals three. It’s like you have this third character now, who goes back to the swashbuckling guy of Season 1, but also has behind him this adopted daughter who he loves very much, so it’s really cool.”

Stranger Things is set to return sometime in 2019 on Netflix.