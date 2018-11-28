‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: David Harbour Wraps Filming, Says “Goodbye Mustache”

Stranger Things star David Harbour has officially wrapped filming on the Netflix series’ third season.

Harbour announced he’s wrapped with a post on Instagram, where he bid farewell to Sheriff Hopper’s mustache.

“Wrapped. Everyone say ‘goodbye mustache.’ If you need any info on what’s good in Hawkins while I’m away, give Gary a call. He can’t keep his damn mouth shut,” Harbour wrote on Instagram. Take a look below.

Some of Harbour’s co-stars were recently caught filming what looks to be a major scene from the show’s third season finale.

Harbour has teased that the new season of Stranger Things will take inspiration from some “epic” movies, though he wouldn’t reveal which films specifically.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with,” Harbour suggested. “I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

Stranger Things 3 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but producer Shawn Levy has teased some things to come in the new season and beyond.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

This year, Netflix for the first time dubbed November 6th as “Stranger Things Day.” To commemorate the occasion, it released a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Stranger Things 3.

