Dungeons & Dragons Will Always Be Part Of ‘Stranger Things’

The first two seasons of Stranger Things were full of pop culture references, with one of the nerdier areas of discussion being Dungeons & Dragons. One of the series’ producers, Shawn Levy, recently shared that fans can expect the board game to remain a major part of the series in the future.

“I would not want to reveal too much but I can tell you that D & D will always be part of Stranger Things. Always,” Levy shared with BadTV. “I do not play but I consult a lot with the players.”

The role-playing game served a major function in the first season of the series especially, as the first time we met the show’s young protagonists, we were immediately endeared to them by watching them embark on a quest in Dungeons & Dragons. The campaign introduced the fictional creature of the “Demogorgon,” which was a moniker the kids used to describe the horrifying creature that invaded their realm from the “Upside-Down.”

Additionally, the first season finale concluded with the characters finishing up their campaign and explaining what happened to all the characters from the quest. Each hero’s fate mirrored characters from the show, allowing the board game to detail the journeys of the characters we grew to love throughout the season.

While D & D will be an important part of the series, Levy admitted that it’s only a game he’s recently been interested in.

“I have not been very fond of D & D [when I was a kid] but my friends played a lot,” the producer noted. “I’m more passionate about it now as an adult because of Stranger Things than when he was a kid in the ’80s!”

Levy not only promised that D & D would be featured in upcoming seasons,but claimed that the next season would be its most ambitious.

“We are working on the third season very quickly, and I can also tell you that it is by far the most ambitious season ever made, and I want to underline it: it is by far the most ambitious!” Levy gushed. “We are on another level.”

The first season debuted in the summer of 2016 while the second season debuted in the fall of 2017. The excitement for the series is as strong as ever, though the extended production schedule means we won’t get to see a new season of the series until sometime next year.

