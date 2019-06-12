Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Teases the Exciting Tone of Season 3

One of the keys to the success of Stranger Things is that it delivers audiences a variety of different tones and genres throughout its complex narrative. From one scene to the next, viewers are treated to horror, sci-fi, comedy, drama, and romantic exchanges, all wrapped up in a nostalgic setting. The upcoming third season of the series will take place during our heroes’ summer break, which will result in an all-new dynamic for the series. According to star Finn Wolfhard, the new season will not only deliver fans all the genres they’ve come to love, but that the creators have pulled out all the stops to deliver some of the series’ best writing.

“The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect,” Wolfhard shared with Pilot TV magazine. “Season Three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of Season Two and [creators] the Duffers have got better at it, at writing it. And we’ve become better actors.”

Wolfhard isn’t the only one who thinks everything will be taken to a new level in the upcoming season, as co-star Noah Schnapp teases that his character Will Byers will be subjected to just as much torment as he suffered in the first two seasons.

“Will still has the presence of the monster left, and you kind of see what happens there,” Schnapp admitted. “People have asked, ‘Does Will get a break this season?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure, for the first two episodes. And then no one really gets a break.”

Given that the story unfolds over summer break, Ross Duffer previously promised that this could be the most fun season of the series.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” Duffer admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

David Harbour, meanwhile, recently teased that the new season also features some of his most emotional scenes.

“Millie [Bobby Brown’s character Eleven] is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper,” Harbour shared at MCM Comic Con. “He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable.”

He added, “His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with.”

Season Three of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix on July 4th.

Do these comments have you more excited for the new season?