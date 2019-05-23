Stranger Things Season 3 Inspired by Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Jurassic Park and More

Ahead of Stranger Things‘ debut on Netflix, fans were relatively unaware of what type of adventure they were in store for, with the early teasers only hinting at the sci-fi story the series would explore. Once the series landed, viewers were enraptured by the highly entertaining blend of sci-fi, horror, action, drama, and humor, which was all wrapped in a sense of ’80s nostalgia, thanks to the time period it took place in. The upcoming third season of the series is set to embrace a number of different tones, with creators Ross and Matt Duffer revealing their long list of inspirations for the show.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” Ross admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

The pair listed their influences for this season, which includes Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Thing, Romancing the Stone, Midnight Run, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and the films of David Cronenberg.

Based on these inspirations, we can likely expect the same unique tonal blends that built the series’ large following in its first season. Given the amount of time we’ve spent with these characters, it also sounds like we can expect to see even more of those relationships we’ve grown to care for.

“It’s bigger, and it’s more Spielbergian,” star David Harbour previously shared with Collider. “I felt Season One was very Stephen King, Season Two was very Spielberg, and we get even more Spielbergian in our aesthetic. It’s got a lot of color to it this year, we really get into the ’80s more; it’s ’85, Hopper has a whole new getup, he’s got a mustache — we’re leaning into it in a really fun, interesting way.”

He continued, “Also it’s got a lot of love, and it always has from the very beginning. That’s the thing that’s very special about the show, it has tremendous heart. I always get choked up when I watch it, and this season is no different. It takes a lot of risks, but in its essence it’s going to smack you in the heart. It’s really funny and it’s really beautiful and there are some big, big surprises.”

The third season of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix on July 4th.

Do these remarks have you excited for the new season?