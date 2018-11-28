‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 To Bring Back Mind Flayer

It is the Halloween season, but fans of Strangers Things may be feeling less than spooky. After all, there is no new season to binge for the holiday, but it seems new details about season three are going live.

And, yes — the Mind Flayer is going to play a role in the show’s comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Netflix teamed up with Century Books on an official companion book to the show. The publication, which is titled Worlds Turned Upside Down, gives fans an inside-look at the show so far. However, its epilogue goes even further and teases the return of the Mind Flayer

“The Mind Flayer hasn’t lost interest in Hawkins either. The tentacled creature continues to loom near Hawkins inside the Upside Down, and its malevolent influence isn’t absent from the new season,” the book reads. (via ScreenRant)

Continuing, the companion guide has a quote from show producer Shawn Levy.

“We ended season two with a clear signal that the Shadow Monster was not eliminated, and maybe he’s even identified his foe. And that darkness, and the battle that it will require, grows in season three.”

Of course, fans of Stranger Things will have a hard time forgetting the Mind Flayer. The creature made its debut in season two as the Upside Down monster came for Will. The Mind Flayer managed to hijack the boy as Will spent lots of quality time in the alternate dimension, but Joyce managed to drive the creature from her son. The Mind Flayer’s bigger body is still out there, and season two made sure to leave a door open for the creature. So, audiences shouldn’t be too surprised when the Mind Flayer comes to — well — flay some minds in season three.

According to this brand-new companion, the Mind Flayer will be one of many things the Stranger Things crew has to deal with. Co-creator Ross Duffer shared a statement in the book which stressed season three will detail the leads’ final summer as children.

“It’s really the final summer of their childhood,” he explained. “They’re dealing with growing up, with these complicated new relationships. They’re starting to fall apart a little bit, and maybe they don’t love playing Dungeons & Dragons as much as they used to. Naturally, that’s going to generate conflict.”

With the Mind Flayer on the loose and gaming night at risk, the Stranger Things gang is in for some serious changes come season three. The life of middle school students might not seem rough, but the tumultuous time isn’t one even a Demogorgon would want to experience… and it only becomes worse when you throw mind-flaying monsters into the mix.

So, are you eager to see what the Mind Flayer has in store for the citizens of Hawkins? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Stranger Things Season Three is currently filming and will debut on Netflix in 2019.