‘Stranger Things’ Star Says Season 3 Threat is “Brutal” and “Very Big”

Stranger Things fans are waiting to get our first look at the trailer for Season Three, with star Noah Schnapp confirming that we can expect an all-new and terrifying threat to descend upon the town of Hawkins, Indiana in a new interview.

.@noah_schnapp talks @Stranger_Things, his Hogwarts house, and seeing his face was on the poster for his #Sundance movie ‘Abe’ pic.twitter.com/UZQB7czAqe — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 1, 2019

“Oh, yeah, the threat is…it’s brutal. It gets bad. It’s very big,” Schnapp shared with MTV News when asked how the threat of the new season compares to monsters in earlier seasons. “I feel like every season it kinda gets more–like it’s taking over Hawkins.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the first season of the series, the major threats were a government organization aiming to silence our heroes and the knowledge they obtained about the Upside Down, in addition to the otherworld Demogorgon. Season Two brought even more monsters into the fold, with viewers witnessing glimpses of a monster the size of an entire town.

Schnapp kept details about the new season to a minimum, but teased that fans will likely enjoy the new adventure.

“I’m still in it and you’re gonna like it,” the actor shared. “I don’t think anyone on our show gets a break, that’s kind of what it’s about. So I can’t really say I get to just relax by the beach.”

He added, “I have to go through something otherwise people are going to stop watching.”

Earlier this year, Schnapp’s co-star Natalia Dyer teased similar things about the horrifying threats that will emerge in the new season.

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier,” the actress shared with MTV News. “It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

Despite this new season feeling “bigger,” the episode length has been cut back. Season Three will feature eight episodes, much like the first season, while Season Two consisted of nine episodes.

Season Three of Stranger Things lands on Netflix on July 4th.

Do these details have you more excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!