New Stranger Things Season 3 Line Launches at IT’SUGAR

If you’re like the millions of people who can’t get enough of Stranger Things, a new collection from IT’SUGAR might be right up your alley. The company, which is the largest specialty candy retailer in the world, recently announced a Stranger Things candy collection in conjunction with the show’s third season.

The new collection will feature quite an array of products and novelty objects, which are inspired by or tied to certain moments from Season 3. Fans can snack on things such as Scoops Ahoy Gummy Ice Cream Pint, Camp Know Where Survival Kit, and Erica’s Sugar Justice Box. The collection also includes Radioactive Candy Ooze, a Hawkins Pool Gummy Life Preserver, and Hawkins Fertilizer Edible Pellets. There’s even a “Dump Your Ass” chocolate bar, in reference to Eleven’s take on her relationship with Mike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If that isn’t enough, the line also includes character lollipops, as well as t-shirts, pool floats, beach blankets, and other objects tied to the new season.

This is just the latest foray that IT’SUGAR has made into the world of Stranger Things, after making productions such as Gummy Waffles, Edible Slime from the Upside-Down, and even a Missing Barb Malted Milk Ball Carton.

“It was a dream to partner with Netflix on another exclusive collection,” Justin Clinger, Design and Marketing Director at IT’SUGAR, said in a statement. “As fans of the series, we worked to create an authentic and immersive line that Stranger Things devotees will appreciate.”

The Stranger Things Season 3 collection is available now at all IT’SUGAR stores and through the company’s website. Product prices range everywhere from $3.99 to $29.99.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” co-creator Ross Duffer said of Season 3 earlier this year. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier,” Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer shared in a previous interview. “It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

Are you excited to check out IT’SUGAR’s Stranger Things Season 3 collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

All three seasons of Stranger Things are now available on Netflix.