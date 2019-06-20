New Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Confirmed for Tonight

It looks like everyone’s Thursday is about to get a bit spookier. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to confirm that a new trailer for the show’s third season will debut tonight at 7:11pm. Brown’s post featured a brief bit of footage of her character, Jane “Eleven” Hopper, appearing to enter the Upside Down once again.

View this post on Instagram TRAILER TONIGHT 🙃 7:11pm @strangerthingstv #strangerthings3 A post shared by mills 🐳 (@milliebobbybrown) on Jun 20, 2019 at 1:19pm PDT

The show’s official Twitter account hinted at as much, revealing that the trailer will arrive at precisely 9:11 EST/7:11 PST.

While a few brief trailers for the season have previously been released, there’s still a lot that fans haven’t seen of the new batch of episodes. And based off of comments from the show’s creative team, it sounds like it will be a pretty unpredictable ride.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” co-creator Ross Duffer admitted earlier this year. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

After the previous two seasons of Stranger Things dominated the pop culture conversation, the notion of the series getting even more epic and scope and scale hasn’t been far from the cast and crew’s minds.

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier,” Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer shared in a previous interview. “It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

“I wish I could characterize the season, but to me it’s so big,” series star David Harbour echoed in an interview last year. “For example, did you find last season to be darker? There were certainly elements of it that were scary, but I thought there was also a lot of fun, a lot of joy and a lot of silliness, with Steve being a dad and the kids as Ghostbusters. Just taking my story, for example, it’s fun to see Hopper having adopted Eleven. She’s become legitimized in the society, in the world of Hawkins. And he’s a father now. He’s raising a teenage daughter, with all that that entails. So I think that can be pretty funny to see his inadequacies in all of this.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things will debut on July 4th on Netflix.