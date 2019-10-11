Stranger Things Writers Tease Season 4 Clues

With the announcement that Netflix has picked up Stranger Things for another season on the streaming service, there are undoubtedly a lot of questions about the future of the series after the third season ended with so many questions. What happened to Sheriff Hopper? Where is Joyce taking Will, Jonathan, and Eleven? And what the heck are the Russians doing with “The American?” We might be waiting a while, but at least we know that answers will be coming eventually. But we are getting some hints for the future of Stranger Things 4 very soon.

The verified Twitter account for the Stranger Things writer’s room has begun teasing clues for the fourth season.

Whether this fateful social media member ever returns from lunch, we cannot say, but it’s obvious that show creators the Duffer Brothers and executive producer Shawn Levy have a lot of ideas for the return of Stranger Things.

The teaser for the series promised that “We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” which seems to promise that Stranger Things will indeed explore the world beyond the small town, which seems to back up what the showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer said shortly after the third season premiered.

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” Ross Duffer said. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Added Matt Duffer, “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins.”

We’ll learn more about Stranger Things 4 as progress continues on the next season of the Netflix series. The previous three seasons of the series are now streaming.