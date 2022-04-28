Stranger Things Stars Tease Their Favorite Moments in Season 4

✖

While fans have been given a trailer and photos for the upcoming season of Stranger Things, there's still a lot about the experience that has been kept from audiences, with stars of the series Millie Bobby Brown and Noach Schnapp recently teasing their favorite moments of the upcoming episodes. The reveal of these moments might not shed too much light into what we can expect from Season 4, but they serve as a reminder that the project's debut is right around the corner and that, with our heroes no longer in Hawkins, Indiana, there's a number of new narrative opportunities to explore. The new season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

"I think this season was very split up by the locations we've filmed in," Schnapp shared in a new featurette. "I think my favorite locations were at either the school, or, honestly, this week at the roller rink has been a blast. Every day at lunch, Millie connects her phone, and we just skate aroud the rink, and it's a lot of fun."

Millie Bobbie Brown and Noah Schnapp are truly the cutest together pic.twitter.com/ua5Rfi6T2S — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2022

Brown added, "I think, personally, my favorite moment on set is anything in New Mexico. I enjoyed Atlanta, and I actually loved working with Matthew Modine. Also, being in New Mexico has been, like, so fun for me. Just a change of scenery."

On the subject of filming in New Mexico, Schnapp continued, "I didn't know what to expect. We're going in the middle of nowhere. This is a new group, a new crew. And now, looking back, it's one of my favorite things I've ever done. We had a blast, and it's been the best group."

In addition to the stars revealing some of their favorite Season 4 moments, the featurette also includes a number of behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of the series, surely making it a worthwhile watch for fans.

The new season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

