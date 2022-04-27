New Stranger Things Season 4 Poster Released

✖

With the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 just a month away, Netflix is celebrating by releasing an all-new poster spotlighting Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. When audiences first met the character, she had a nearly shaved head, though her new allies have allowed her to grow her hair out over the years. This new poster continues offering what was teased in the trailer for the new season by showing off Eleven's close-cropped hair, surely leading fans to wonder what could cause her to revert to that familiar style. Check out the new poster below before the new season of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th.

"Good morning, Eleven," the Stranger Things Twitter account captioned the poster.

The new season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

While fans are surely excited about the upcoming season, these new episodes will somewhat mark the beginning of the end, as creators the Duffer brothers have confirmed that the series will conclude with Season 5.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27th.

