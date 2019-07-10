Stranger Things Creators Say Season 4 Will Feel “Very Different”

The recently-released third season of Stranger Things on Netflix was a pretty substantial departure from the two seasons before it. The nostalgia and charm were still there, but the adventure was so much bigger than ever before, with the action and monsters much grander than they were in the first two installments. Well, according to series creators The Duffer Brothers, it sounds like even more growth and change is on the way in the potential (but almost certain) fourth season.

Following the release of Season 3, Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with EW about the ending of the new installment, and what’s to come in the future. Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the series for Season 4, but with the success that Stranger Things has enjoyed through its first three years, it’s hard to believe that it wouldn’t be back for a fourth.

The world of Stranger Things opens up at the end of Season 3, setting up an expansion outside the city limits of Hawkins, Indiana. The Duffers elaborated on that idea, saying that the next installment will likely outgrow the current setting.

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” Ross Duffer said. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Added Matt Duffer, “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins.”

With some characters moving away from Hawkins at the end of the season, and one character potentially detained in Russia, there are a lot of different places the fourth season of Stranger Things could explore.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.