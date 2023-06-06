Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Addresses Wait For Season 5

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin addressed the wait for Season 5. BET's Ty Cole sat down with the actors to discuss his part in Peacock's Shooting Stars. When they stopped talking about the LeBron James biography, the topic of the Netflix mega-hit emerged. While McLaughlin understands the fans are a bit impatient waiting for things to develop, he admits that the wait will be worth it. Writers are a big part of what they do over there with The Duffer Brothers and as long as there isn't a new work agreement, that will make things take a bit longer. Lots of fans understand this and are behind the writers and their demands. But, it feels like there will always be the impatient among us.

"I support the writers for sure – they are very important because any script for a film or series is being written and to build up a great story, you need writers. I support them 100% and I will now have the time to create my own stuff and work on music," McLaughlin explained. "Regarding the fans having to wait a bit for the final season, I will say things happen for a reason. Maybe this will give us time to brainstorm different ideas for the new season or maybe introduce a new character – at this time, I'm just waiting on the word for us to hop back into filming."

Why Is Stranger Things Ending Soon?

The Duffer Brothers have a lot of say over the property they've helped build into one of Netflix biggest hits. In a recent interview with The Wrap, they explained how they pitched Season 5. Fans better start preparing themselves now because on of the executives over at Netflix was crying by the time they laid out what was going to happen to everyone over in Hawkins.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Do you think we'll see Season 5 completely written by the end of the year? Let us know down in the comments!