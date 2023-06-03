Stranger Things: Finn Wolfhard Confirms Some of Season 5 is Already Written

Netflix was gearing up to begin filming the final season of their hit series Stranger Things but was forced to put the series on hold due to the ongoing writer's strike. Season 4 of Stranger Things set up some pretty interesting things for the end of the franchise, and fans can't wait to see what will happen next. Stranger Things Season 5 has been being written since late last year, so you'd think that they'd have more than a few scripts finished, and you'd be right. In a new interview with Collider, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard revealed that he's read a few of the final season's scripts and that a few were already finished pre-writer's strike.

"Well, I think it answers an insane amount of questions about the lore of Stranger Things, the world-building," Wolfhard revealed. "I think a lot of people will be happy with getting back– It's the last season, so we kind of want to get back to the roots of why the show was so special in the first place, and why the dynamics are so special in the first place, and sort of getting back to that. It's gonna be really exciting. I'm excited, obviously, to go back and shoot it. I think it's gonna be very sad, but I'm also just excited, as a fan, to get into it, and I'm excited to see where everyone– I didn't even know how it ends yet, truly. I've only read the first three, so we'll see. But yeah, I'm excited to see where all the characters' journeys go."

Stranger Things Creators Announce Final Season is on Hold Due to Writer's Strike

With the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike currently ongoing some film and television projects are either filming now due to the scripts being finished already or they hate being force to put filming on hold. It was previously revealed that Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have decided to place filming on the final season of Stranger Things on hold. The Duffer Brothers shared a brief statement via the official Twitter account of the show's writer's room which confirms that pre-production is being suspended until the strike is resolved.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the Duffer Brothers wrote. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong"

Why is Stranger Things coming to an end?

Although, Stranger Things is ending with the fifth season, the franchise is only now getting started for Netflix. The streaming giant is said to be working on multiple spin-offs, sequels, and more that will explore the world set up in the coming-of-age horror series. With that being said, actors like David Harbour have already said that it was simply time to wrap the main story up.

Levy and The Duffer Bros are returning to helm the final of Stranger Things, with most of the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the season 4 finale is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

