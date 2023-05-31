Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Gives Update on Season 5 (Exclusive)

Netflix's flagship show is preparing to embark on its final journey. Stranger Things Season 5 has been in pre-production for almost ten months now, with series creators the Duffer Brothers beginning the scripting process this past August. The work on round five followed the smash success of Stranger Things Season 4, which streamed on Netflix in two parts last summer. While each Stranger Things installment has built upon its predecessor, Season 4's cliffhanger ending of Hawkins emblazoned ahead of an upside down invasion tees up this final eight-episode run to be the most direct sequel within the entire series.

Speaking to ComicBook.com while promoting Peacock's Shooting Stars, star Caleb McLaughlin noted that he has not read the Stranger Things Season 5 script yet but he has a general idea of what's to come.

"I haven't had a chance [to read the script] but I have an idea of what's going to happen. I know some stuff," McLaughlin said. "Right now, we're supporting the writers. I think it's going to be good, though. I think it's going to be really good. I think people are going to be happy. I don't know too much that is going to happen, but until the writers' strike is over, I'll be able to get more information."

As McLaughlin alludes, the WGA writers' strike has impacted Stranger Things Season 5 production. The Duffer Brothers indicated that scripts are tentatively finished but that they will be fine-tuned throughout filming, which means cameras cannot start rolling until the writers' strike concludes.

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Duffers posted on the Stranger Things writers' room Twitter account. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong."

This ultimately delays production indefinitely, which was originally set to commence in June according to star David Harbour.

"We're walking into season five. I've got a couple more months to train," Harbour said this past March. "We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season. I did a lot of training for season four. He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison."

McLaughlin can be seen in Shooting Stars this Friday when it begins streaming on Peacock.