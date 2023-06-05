Stranger Things Star Says Season 5 Is Like a "Graduation"

After years of speculation about what the future of Stranger Things would hold for audiences, creators the Duffer brothers confirmed that Season 5 will be the final chapter of the saga, with star Finn Wolfhard teasing how these final episodes feel like a "graduation" for the cast and crew. With the debut season of the series consisting of almost entirely unknown performers, especially its young leads, the Netflix series has been the breakout opportunity for a majority of the cast, so now that the series is coming to an end, it's seemingly a bittersweet feeling to move on while also being able to explore new projects. Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

"I've tried not to think about it or process how sad it's gonna be, obviously, but it's gonna be a graduation of sorts for all of us, for the cast and a lot of the crew, too," Wolfhard shared with Entertainment Weekly. "A lot of the same crew has been working on [the show] since the first season ... So, it's gonna be amazing and pretty heavy, but really fun, always."

Development of this final season of the series is currently on hold due to the writers' strike, with it being unknown when the strike will end and therefore when the creators can resume work on the project. Interestingly, Season 4 of the series similarly saw setbacks, as filming started back in 2020 but only ran for a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic halted the entire production. While this presented one challenge of the young stars aging considerably despite how little time had passed narratively, it also allowed the writing staff to fine-tune the scripts more significantly than with previous seasons.

Neither the cast, crew, nor fans want any further delays due to the strike, Wolfhard expressed the hope that production can resume.

"We're pressing pause until the strike is figured out ... I think I'm really antsy to start because I'm a fan of the show first and foremost," the actor admitted. "So I'm excited, obviously, to just see where every character's journey takes them and everything like that."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of Stranger Things, with Season 5 expected to premiere on Netflix in 2024.

