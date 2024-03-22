Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding to Be Officiated by Matthew Modine

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for playing Eleven on Stranger Things, and you can currently catch her in the new Netflix movie, Damsel. In addition to having a busy work life, Brown's personal life is also thriving. The 20-year-old star got engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi last year, and one of her Stranger Things co-stars is updating fans on the status of the upcoming wedding. Matthew Modine, who plays Martin Brenner AKA Papa in Stranger Things, recently told Access Daily that he's officiating Brown's ceremony.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married," Modine shared. "And Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife." He added, "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony."

Is Matthew Modine in Season 5 of Stranger Things?

It seems as though Martin Brenner died for good in the fourth season of Stranger Things, but the actor could still pop up in the show's final season in a flashback capacity.

"I hope that there's some way to resuscitate Dr. Brenner and put him in season 5 because it would be wonderful to be part of the last season," the actor told Radio Times last year. "Well we didn't really see him dead – he was just lying there in the dirt. He's survived the Demogorgon, he survived Vecna in episode 1 of season 4..."

"I think the interesting thing about Dr. Brenner is, how did he get that job? How do you go to the government and say, 'I want to do these experiments with young kids and teach them psychic powers and stuff,'" Modine shared with Access Daily. "So my question is always, was he number zero? Was he the first guy? Did he possess that kind of power to be able to teach people? And there was a moment in season 4 where [Eleven] tries to use her power against me, and I say, 'You didn't think it would be that easy, did you?' And I thought that that was opening the door to the possibility that [there's more]."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2025.