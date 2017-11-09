‘Stranger Things’ Producer Revealed Huge Spoiler at Comic-Con That No One Noticed

Prior to the release of the latest season of Stranger Things, the minds behind the series had to be careful not to accidentally reveal too much about what the series contained. One of the show’s producers, Shawn Levy, recently pointed out that he inadvertently revealed the death of a major character, but was fortunate that no one looked too much into his offhand comment.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Stranger Things***

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of all the characters in Season 1 to gain a passionate fanbase, the series’ crew was most surprised that Barb, who dies in the second episode, gained such a big following. With Season 2, audiences met Bob, played by Sean Astin, who served as a love interest to Joyce (Winona Ryder) and surrogate father for her boys.

“I think I can say this now, by the way, I did an interview at Comic-Con, I think, where someone asked, ‘Oh, do you think Bob is gonna be beloved?’ and I said, ‘Well, Bob is the new Barb,’” Levy told Collider. “And I said that and literally, I was like, ‘Oh, no. No, no. I just meant he’s likable. I just mean the fans are gonna love him.’”

Levy was correct about the response, with fans connecting with Bob and his inadvertent heroics. Unfortunately, it was those heroics that led to Bob’s death, the trait he eventually shared with Barb.

“I accidentally forecast his death,” Levy added.

Given the anticipation over the second season of the series, Levy was terrified of how his words would be analyzed and interpreted and that an outlet would realize the connection Bob and Barb shared.

“Thank f*cking god, I trolled every major site to see who picked that up, who took a deeper dive, and I was waiting for the angry phone call from [co-creators] Matt and Ross [Duffer],” Levy confessed. “Thankfully, no one is that interested in anything I have to say, so it didn’t catch fire, but if you go and look, I completely leaked the death of Bob. I can admit that now.”

The second season of Stranger Things is available now on Netflix.

[H/T Collider]