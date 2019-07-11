Stranger Things Fans Are Turning Free Slurpee Day Into “Alexei Day”

Frozen carbonated beverages became a trend in the ’50s, with convenience store chain 7-Eleven debuting the “Slurpee” in 1966. In the decades since the beverage’s debut, it has become synonymous not only with the convenience stores, but also any type of frozen drink. The beverages become immensely popular in the summer, not only because they are a delicious way to beat the heat, but also because the chain offers free Slurpees on July 11th, honoring the 7/11 date. With Stranger Things Season Three debuting earlier this month and introducing us to the character of Alexei, fans of the series are taking to social media to celebrate Slurpee Day by dubbing it “Alexei Day.”

Played by Alec Utgoff, Alexei is a Russian scientist who crosses paths with our heroes and expresses his joy for the frozen beverage. One scene, in particular, sees Alexei refuse to drink a Slurpee that Hopper gets for him because it is Strawberry-flavored instead of the Cherry flavor he requested.

Stranger Things fans are flocking to 7-Eleven to score Slurpees and are sharing their photos on social media, hoping to mark the occasion as the first official Alexei Day. Scroll down to see fans celebrating the inaugural event!

please find it in your hearts today to reply chug with a cherry slurpee for alexei. pic.twitter.com/YgkQvUmfiV — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2019

#FreeSlurpeeDay is hereby declared #AlexeiDay so please drink a cherry slurpee in honor of our lost one pic.twitter.com/ENHT51Zv4v — 𝙅𝙖𝙯𝙡𝙮𝙣 (@j8z1yn) July 11, 2019

just how happy smirnoff would have been today. get a cherry slurpee cz i quote, “no cherry, no deal.” #FreeSlurpeeDay #AlexeiDay pic.twitter.com/dCUa6jgZU9 — DAYA ͛ (@johanadayaa) July 11, 2019

I might not be able to go to #FreeSlurpeeDay so just in case here is my tribute for #Alexeiday pic.twitter.com/iCNiRfwyfo — MilkyAngel34 (@Alexand34438266) July 11, 2019

i’d buy every cherry slurpee to alexei just to see him smile again #AlexeiDay pic.twitter.com/e9mVHx6lv1 — joey tribbiani is my spirit animal (@andromhedaa) July 11, 2019

