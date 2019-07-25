Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Shares Nauseating Stunt Video

Stranger Things 3 was released a few weeks ago, but the beloved cast of the hit Netflix series continues to share fun, behind-the-scenes content to their various social media pages. The latest video comes from Millie Bobby Brown, who is best known for playing Eleven. The actor shared a video of a stunt she claims made her throw up afterward, and we don’t think she’s joking… It’s quite a doozy!

“u spin me right round baby right round ahhhh (threw up after this),” Brown wrote. She also tagged Sarah Hindsgaul in the post, who is the show’s lead hairstylist. (We imagine it’d take some pretty sturdy hairspray to survive this stunt!)

“Spin my round round🙌,” Hindsgaul replied.

Many others commented on the video, including some fellow celebrities:

“Omg I would lose it,” Jessica Chastain wrote.

“Oh to be young 😩👏,” Riley Keough added. “I would die.”

“This is amazing,” Stacey Solomon replied.

“..like a record Baby, round, round, round, round. Yeeeeeaaaaah Girl,” Vera Farmiga chimed in.

Many fans also commented on the post:

“T-A-L-E-N-T,” @talentedmillie wrote.

“Ewww hope you’re ok, I’ve always loved to see how they make those scenes,” @lhxwley added.

“The dedication you put into your work…we have no choice but to stan,” @sparklymillie replied.

What do you think of this video? Do you think you could do this stunt without getting sick? Tell us in the comments!

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.