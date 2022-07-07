Stranger Things: Watch Jamie Campbell Bower Voice Vecna Without His Scary Costume

The new season of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, and it featured a whole new, terrifying villain. Vecna AKA Henry AKA One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and he might just be the show's scariest villain yet. In fact, it was revealed that most of the show's past horrors were created by the monster. There's been a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content featuring Bower in his Vecna costume, but a new video shared by the actor focuses more on the character's sinister voice.

"BTS of doing ADR work on the show a few weeks before release. Taken by the best duo in the world The Duffers," Bower wrote. You can check out his video below:

Bower recently spoke with Variety about his character's big showdown with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and revealed Brown struggled with how scary Bower looked in his Vecna makeup.

"They brought her up into a position where she's bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn't look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing," Bower shared. "After she cried and I made it obvious that she knew it was me, one of the things she said was that, 'I knew it was you when I could smell cigarettes,' because I'm a smoker."

During another recent chat wit Bloody Disgusting, Bower implied a return from Vecna, which could result in him being deadlier than ever. "He's pissed. If you thought he wasn't pissed before, he's pissed now," Bower shared. "Yeah, the vengeance, if it were me, on a personal level, if somebody did that to me, I'm coming for you."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

Are you hoping for more Vecna in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things? Tell us in the comments!

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.