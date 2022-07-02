Stranger Things Star Reveals Season 4 Moment That Had Millie Bobby Brown Disgusted and in Tears

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season are now streaming on Netflix, and the finale was one of the most intense episodes of the series yet. The kids went up against Vecna, and not everyone made it out of the season alive. The role of Vecna/Henry/One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower who recently spoke with Variety about his character's big showdown with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. Apparently, Brown struggled with how scary Bower looked in his Vecna makeup.

"They brought her up into a position where she's bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn't look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing," Bower shared. "After she cried and I made it obvious that she knew it was me, one of the things she said was that, 'I knew it was you when I could smell cigarettes,' because I'm a smoker."

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) was recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and talked about his own experience with Vecna. According to Matarazzo, he randomly ran into Bower in half-costume while waiting for the 360° photo booth used to help capture the actors' likenesses for digital effects shots. The cast was instructed to do the photo session between filming scenes, and Matarazzo ended up in line with Bower.

"And so it was kind of like a little line of the cast in costume," Matarazzo explained. "They went whenever they had free time during filming. And I saw Vecna sitting there and I looked at him and I was like 'Hi. It's great to see you.' I hadn't seen him since the table read. And he was just like 'Yeah, how are you? It's good to see you,' in like a lawn chair, feet up, and like whole half done up in Vecna gear. It is unsettling and just bonkers, yeah."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.