Stranger Things: Here’s What Happens When You Call Murray’s Phone Number

Stranger Things 3 finally dropped on Netflix this week and saw the return of many beloved characters. One person who popped up again after making his debut in season two was Murray Bauman, the paranoid private investigator/conspiracy theorist played by Brett Gelman who helped Nancy and Jonathan take down Hawkins Lab. The character is back with his old antics, translating Russian for Joyce and Hopper while doing what he does best: matchmaking. At one point during the season, Murray’s phone number was revealed, so the folks at Vulture decided to give it a call. Turns out, the number is real and the message attached is hilarious! Here’s what you hear when you call 618-625-8313:

“Hi, you have reached the residence of Murray Bauman. Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of 5 and 6 pm as previously discussed, okay? If this is Joyce, Joyce, thank you for calling, I have been trying to reach ya. I have an update. It’s about, well, its probably best if we speak in person. It’s not good or bad, but it’s something. If this is anyone but my mother or Joyce, well, you think you’re real clever, getting my number, don’t ya? Well, here’s some breaking news for you: You’re not clever. You’re not special. You are just simply one of the many, many nimwits to have called here, and the closest you will ever get to me is this prerecorded message so at the beep, do me a favor and hang up and never call here again. You are a parasite! Thank you and good day.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting yelled at by Brett Gelman is oddly quite enjoyable! The actor/comedian is best known for the film The Other Guys, but he’s having a big year in television. In addition to playing Murray again, the actor also reprised his role as the terrible brother-in-law, Martin, on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag. He was also recently seen in the HBO series Camping and on Comedy Central’s Another Period.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.