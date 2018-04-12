‘Strangers: Prey at Night’ Coming to Blu-ray With Alternate Ending

One of the most horrifying elements of The Strangers: Prey at Night were the many unknown elements of the antagonists’ motivations, with the film’s ending offering very few answers to audiences. With the film now arriving on Blu-ray, fans will get to witness an alternate ending, which could shed more light on the overall story.

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts, whose shark diving thriller 47 Meters Down was a smash hit, directs this horror film featuring Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Bailee Madison (Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark), Martin Henderson (The Ring), and Lewis Pullman (Battle of the Sexes).

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Alternate Ending

“Prep for Night” Music Video – Director’s Cut: The Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-up Girl get ready to terrorize an unsuspecting family in a music video directed by horror auteur Mickey Keating (Darling, Carnage Park)

The Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-up Girl get ready to terrorize an unsuspecting family in a music video directed by horror auteur Mickey Keating (Darling, Carnage Park) A Look Inside The Strangers: Prey at Night: Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and director Johannes Roberts talk about the making of the film

Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and director Johannes Roberts talk about the making of the film Family Fights Back: Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and director Johannes Roberts review the film’s characters and their fight to survive

Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and director Johannes Roberts review the film’s characters and their fight to survive The Music of The Strangers: Prey at Night: Director Johannes Roberts and star Bailee Madison discuss the John Carpenter-inspired score and the ’80s soundtrack that keeps The Strangers killing

In addition to these special features, the film will be released in an unrated format, potentially including more gruesome gore than the theatrically-released R-rated cut.

This sequel to the 2008The Strangers had much to offer both fans of the original film and fans of ’80s horror movies, with the director confirming that both John Carpenter’s The Fog and Christine served as major inspirations for the film. Additionally, the setting of an abandoned trailer park resulted in some ambitious set pieces, specifically a sequence involving a swimming pool and Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

The Strangers: Prey at Night hits Blu-ray on June 12th.

