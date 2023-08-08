Street Trash Getting Reboot From Fried Barry Director

The 1987 horror-comedy Street Trash holds a soft spot in many fans' hearts, not necessarily for the accomplishments of the film itself, but for the outlandishness of the experience, with Fried Barry director Rayn Kruger set to put his own spin on the classic with a reboot. While the film itself offers surface-level mayhem full of all manner of liquified goop, there are also underlying themes of the ways in which society treats the unhoused, with those themes being much more prevalent in contemporary times. It's unclear when the film could head into production, but Variety claims the film is targeting a 2024 release date on streaming platform Screambox.

The original film sees a liquor store owner uncovering an old bottle of alcohol that he sells to a desperate addict, with anyone who drinks this "Tenafly Viper" meeting a grisly and slimy demise. Variety claims that the reboot "stays true to the original plot -- which chronicles the disgusting decay of New York wanderers after ingesting bottles of toxic alcohol -- but expounds the gore to create a metaphor for something much larger."

"Our reimagining of Street Trash takes place in Cape Town, South Africa where the growing divide between rich and poor has changed the world as we know it," Kruger shared in a statement. "I was a huge fan of the original Street Trash when I was a kid, and I couldn't be more thrilled to introduce a whole new generation to the melted gonzo goodness that made the original such a classic."

He added, "While our reimagining features new, exciting plot elements that give the film many bizarre twists and turns, the core of the film lies with our diverse and unique cast of characters. As a director, I am very character-centric and I can't wait to see our strange and hilarious ensemble on screen together as they navigate the hostile streets of Cape Town. Our version of Street Trash will be raw, hilarious, packed with vibrant characters, and multi-colored explosions of gooey greatness."

As compared to other low-budget horror-comedies of the '80s, Street Trash had a sardonic sense of humor in both its concept and its execution. Whereas other films might be laughed at for their absurdity, the 1987 film was self-aware in its outlandishness.

Fans of Fried Barry will likely see this is as the perfect project for Kruger, as ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry described that film as "deranged, repulsive, juvenile, borderline pornographic, and one of the most memorable, visually arresting, and unique movies" of 2021.

Stay tuned for updates on the Street Trash reboot.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!