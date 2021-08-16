Toxic Avenger Reboot Starring Peter Dinklage Wraps Production

✖

Production on Legendary's reboot of The Toxic Avenger, a revival of the Troma film franchise, has officially wrapped. Writer/director Macon Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore) shared the news on social media, posting: "That’s a wrap. Blagodarya, Bulgaria. #TheToxicAvenger." Blair's version of the film will feature Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage as the titular hero and has Kevin Bacon as its primary villain. The new film, the fifth to feature the character, is the first that wasn't exclusively a production of Troma Entertainment but does have co-creators Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz attached as producers.

"Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do. He’s seen everything. He’s seen the cartoon, he’s seen the Halloween special, he’s seen everything," Kaufman previously shared with Dread Central earlier this year. "And he loves our movies like Troma’s War and Terror Firmer. I’ve read the script and it’s better than the original and I leave it to him. If I’m called upon, I’d be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I’m there."

Joining Dinklage and Bacon in the film are Jacob Tremblay as Dinklage's son and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actress Taylour Paige as the female lead. Elijah Wood, who previously collaborated with Blair on his previous film, will also appear alongside Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You). A previously released description for the film reads as follows:

"Based on the 1984 cult classic of the same name. Set in a fantasy world following Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power hungry employer refuses to pay for. After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him."

A production of Legendary Pictures it's unclear when or where the film will be released. The production company behind Dune, Godzilla vs Kong, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu have had a deal with Warner Bros. for a few years now but so far it doesn't look like any major studio is attached to release The Toxic Avenger. Check back here for more details on its release as we learn them.