Supernatural EP Addresses How Castiel’s Deal Will Affect Final Season

As Castiel struggles to deal with the ramifications of Supernatural‘s season 14 finale, the angel will not have any time to think about his deal with The Empty — but that does not mean that the agreement will not come back to bite him at some point in the show’s final season, which begins next month. The exact details of the agreement he made with the Empty entity (say that five times fast) have still not been fully spelled out, but given that Castiel’s beloved Jack is trapped in the Empty, things are likely to get worse before they get better on that score.

All of this is happening against a backdrop of God raising the dead from their graves to punish the Winchesters for being obstinate, and Jack trapped in the Empty. That, of course, will help to shake things up between the Empty and our old pal Castiel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think given what’s happened at the end of last season to Jack…the last thing Cas is worried about right now is [making good on that deal],” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told TVLine. “But it is something that’s going to come back for us this season. As we saw at the end of last season, The Empty is there. The Empty is one of our probably four cosmic players in this universe. He’s going to have a say.”

The final season of Supernatural will, maybe unsurprisingly, be one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how out of their depth the Winchesters might find themselves at first.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty — and he won’t be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys’ half-brother) would return, along with God’s sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.