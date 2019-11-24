Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Shows Up to Con Wearing T-Shirt with His Mug Shot

Last month, fans of the long-running CW series, Supernatural, got a shock when the news broke that Jared Padalecki was arrested in Austin, TX. The actor known for playing Sam Winchester was taken in on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, after reportedly hitting two people at the Austin bar Stereotype. Shortly after the incident, Padalecki issued a statement on Twitter thanking his loved ones for their support and apologizing for having to miss the Supernatural con that happened in Washington, D.C. earlier this month. Well, the actor has since made up for missing the event, appearing at the Supernatural convention in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend. Not only did Padalecki attend, but he showed up wearing a shirt with his mug shot on it.

Some other fans at the event posted about the shirt, too:

we were all “let’s not talk about the jared situation to not make him feel uncomfortable” and then he does THIS #spnjax pic.twitter.com/sjRz1yYsBZ — nat (@deanstherapist) November 24, 2019

According to eyewitnesses, Padalecki reportedly “struck a bartender in the face” while inside the venue, as well as potentially hitting the general manager after getting into an argument with him. A friend took him outside in an attempt to calm him down, which led to Padalecki putting the man in a headlock shortly before the police arrived. TMZ has video clips of Padalecki during the ordeal, including one of the headlock. Later in the video, Padalecki appears to pull out a wad of money, allegedly “flashing it” to the officers that are trying to subdue him. Despite the incident, fans have mostly remained supportive and loyal.

At a convention appearance earlier in 2019, Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) said he and Padalecki jointly decided to end Supernatural after its 15th season.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network,” Ackles said at VegasCon in the spring. “Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

