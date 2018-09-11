‘Suspiria’ Remake Star Addresses Controversial Reactions

The remake of Suspiria has premiered at the Venice Film Festival, drawing polarizing and passionate reactions from viewers, with star Dakota Johnson happy to be involved in a project that causes such strong reactions on either side of the spectrum.

“It’s a true work of art on [director Luca Guadagnino’s] part. I am thrilled to be a part of it. Of course, it’s nice to be involved in a film where everybody leaves the theater happy, but then, do they go home and talk about it?” Johnson shared with Inquirer. “It’s a privilege to be involved in a film where people want to argue about what’s happening, because it’s really time for art to express the things that we need to express. People are ready for it. It’s an interesting moment, especially in cinema. And the fact that it’s a film with a cast of 40 women, but it is still controversial—perhaps we do need to focus on other things?”

The film won’t debut nationwide until November, but based on the initial reactions, Suspiria is sure to inspire endless support and countless detractors.

Over on IndieWire, the review reads, “The film prefers to make your skin crawl through the dull terror of memory, the red stain of guilt, and the sickening historical truth that the members of a coven (or the people of a country) are more likely to absolve each other of their collective sins than hold themselves accountable.”

The Wrap, however, noted, “The frights aren’t frightening, the political subtext never connects with the rest of the movie, and even Guadagnino’s generally unfailing visual sense isn’t enough to put this over.”

In the film, a darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

The film also stars Chloe Grace-Moretz, Mia Goth, Sylvie Testud, Renée Soutendijk, Angela Winkler, and Małgosia Bela.

Another of the most talked-about elements of the film is its disturbing visuals, which seemingly fall in line with Guadagnino’s objectives.

“I hope that the movie comes across as a relentless experience that’s going to go deep into your skin all the way down into your spine,” the director shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I want the movie to perform as the most disturbing experience you can have. The movie is about being immersed in a world of turmoil and uncompromising darkness.”

Suspiria opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 26th before opening nationwide on November 2nd.

