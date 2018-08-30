‘Suspiria’ Remake Has a Post-Credits Scene

Recent years have seen a rise in films including a post-credits sequence that teases the future that a franchise will explore in a sequel or spin-off adventure. The original Suspiria is one chapter of Dario Argento’s “Three Mothers Trilogy,” though he never created an official “Suspiria 2.” Remake director Luca Guadagnino teased that fans seeing his new film should stick around through all of the credits for a hint of future horrors that could await audiences.

“The character is looking forward towards something. I think it would be interesting to know what that is…” Guadagnino teased to Deadline about the post-credits scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of last year’s biggest hits was IT, an adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic novel. Given the length of the source material, the first film only covered half of the overall story, with a sequel coming in 2019. Guadagnino mentioned that he considered taking a similar route with the upcoming film.

“At the beginning we were going to title the movie Suspiria: Part One but we didn’t want to give the impression of something that couldn’t stand alone,” the filmmaker noted. “Truthfully, I’d be interested to explore the origin of Madame Blanc and Helena Marcus and also the future of Suzy Bannion in the world. So maybe. We’ll have to see how the movie goes.”

The other films in the Three Mothers Trilogy are Inferno and The Mother of Tears, released in 1980 and 2007, respectively. Each film focuses on the ancient evil concocted by witches, manipulating their powers to impact the world around them.

The most recent trailer for Suspiria included a reference to the Three Mothers, leading many audiences to think Guadagnino might already have his mind set on developing new stories focused on those entities.

“Well, haha, that’s a good one. I don’t know, it depends,” the filmmaker shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he had plans for those films. “There are many things that we left out. And if everybody would be happy to join back in the movie, I don’t know. Let’s see how it goes. Let’s start from this, and then we’ll see.”

In the film, a darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Dakota Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

The new Suspiria opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 26th before opening nationwide on November 2nd.

Are you hoping we get the rest of the films in the Three Mothers Trilogy? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Deadline]