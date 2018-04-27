‘Suspiria’ Remake Gets First Teaser Art

Some horror fans might be most looking forward to the return of the famous Halloween franchise later this year, though another highly-anticipated film is the reimagining of Dario Argento’s iconic 1977 film Suspiria. This new take on the film comes from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, which just got its first piece of teaser art, featured below.

The above image doesn’t give away much about the film, but reflects some of the typefaces used in the original film’s posters. The new film is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As she gets more involved in the dance company, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

The film stars Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness), and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be providing the film with its score.

While many have assumed that the upcoming film is an official remake of the Argento film, the director wanted to make sure he clarified it’s not exactly what people are anticipating.

“It’s inspired by the same story, but it goes in different directions, it explores other reasons,” he told Allocine. “It’s semantics, of course, but I think people really have to understand that this is not a remake, because the word ‘remake’ gives the impression that we want to erase the original, and the opposite is what we tried to do.”

As the director admits, he feels as though the semantics of the situation are important to note, clearly not wanting to give the impression that his version of the story could compare to the original masterpiece.

In another interview, Guadagnino also pointed out that the film will attempt to capture more of an overall tone of the original than all of the elements of its narrative.

“Every movie I make is a step inside my teenage dreams, and Suspiria is the most remarkably precise teenage megalomaniac dream I could have had,” the filmmaker told The Guardian. “I saw the poster when I was 11 and then I saw the film when I was 14, and it hit me hard. I immediately started to dream about making my own version of it. So in a way it makes me smile when I hear people say, ‘How dare you remakeSuspiria. Typical commerce-driven mentality.’ I was just a boy who had seen a movie that made him what he became. So that’s how I am approaching it: a homage to the incredible, powerful emotion I felt when I saw it.”

Footage from the film screened earlier today at CinemaCon, with Fandango tweeting the reaction, “Luca Guadagnino presented a scene from his Suspiria remake; there’s a ’70s sepia tone … and seriously some of the most disturbing body horror. They went for it and the CinemaCon audience is gasping. Just brutal but with a gentle melody. Holy crap… call me by your bent body.”

Suspiria is slated to hit theaters this fall.

