‘Tell Me A Story’ Dark Fairy Tale Series From ‘Scream’ Creator Headed To CBS All Access

CBS is bringing scary bedtime stories to its CBS All Access streaming service.

Deadline reports that CBS All Access has ordered Tell Me a Story, a dark, psychological thriller take on fairytales from Kevin Williamson, who created the Scream franchise.

The report states that CBS All Access came out on top of a competitive bidding war for the project, which hails from Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The show was ordered straight to series.

The series is inspired by a Spanish show that takes classic fairy tales and gives a dark twist. You can take a look at the trailer for the Spanish series above.

The first season will be set in New York City and turn the tales of “The Three Little Pigs, “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Jack and the Beanstalk” into a story involving love, loss, revenge, and murder.

Williamson will executive producer with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Tell Me a Story is the latest original scripted series to join the CBS All Access lineup, which is headlined by Star Trek: Discovery and also includes The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight and Will Farrell’s No Activity. Other upcoming projects include a reboot of The Twilight Zone from Jordan Peele and the dramas Street Angel and $1.

Richardson’s previous TV credits include Dawson’s Creek, The Following, The Vampire Diaries, Stalker, The Secret Circle, and Time After Time.

Tell Me A Story is a third streaming series from Kaptial. The studio greenlit Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix and Widow, which has received a pilot order on YouTube Red.

New takes on old fairy tales have been popular on traditional television in recent years. ABC’s Once Upon a Time is still running while Grimm recently wrapped up on NBC.