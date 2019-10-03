Tell Me A Story Season 2 Trailer Released

The CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story is set to premiere this month, bringing even more remixed and modernized fairytales to the streaming platform with Season 2. This time the show will be adapting Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty — though the tales will be much more sinister in the retellings. Much like the first season, expect a lot of intriguing twists to the source material with heroes becoming villains and vice versa. Ahead of the show’s premiere later this year, CBS just dropped the first trailer for the series, teasing what lies ahead on the new season.

The new season sees the return of actors Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell, as well as a few newcomers that fans of Marvel and DC shows might recognize. Carrie-Anne Moss and Eka Darville of Jessica Jones are cast in Season 2’s version of Beauty and the Beast, and they’ll be joined by The Gifted‘s Natalie Alyn Lind. Supergirl‘s Odette Annabelle also appears in this storyline, playing Lind’s older sister.

“The first season of Tell Me a Story turned conventional fairy tales on their heads, interweaving and modernizing three classic stories into a compelling thriller for today’s audiences, in a way only Kevin Williamson can,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP of original content at CBS All Access in a statement. “We can’t wait to surprise and entertain viewers with a whole new set of tales next season.”

Tell Me a Story is produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and is written and executive-produced by Kevin Williamson, with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Michael Lohmann. Check out the synopsis for the second season below:

Season two will feature tales of three legendary princesses — “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella” — like you’ve never seen them before. We’ll meet the Pruitt family as they navigate love, loss, romance and terror against the iconic backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee.

Season 1 of Tell Me a Story is currently available to stream on CBS All Access. Season 2 begins on CBS All Access on Thursday, December 5th.

