Terrifier Sequel Adds Sleepaway Camp Star

When the sequel to Terrifier launched its crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, it confirmed that it would be aiming to recruit a “horror icon,” and it would appear the sequel has found that figure with Sleepaway Camp star Felissa Rose. The actress revealed the news on her Instagram page, leaving audiences to wonder the specifics about how she will factor into the new film’s narrative. Given the number of bodies Art the Clown left in his wake in the first film, we don’t have high hopes that Rose will survive until the end of the film, though her horror film clout could earn her more screen time.

The actress shared a photo of the cast list on IMDb, which lists her as “Ms. Principe,” while she added the caption, “This will be an epic film and I am thrilled to be involved.”

Later in the day, she shared another photo expressing her excitement over her new collaborators.

“They say you should always work with people you love!!!” the actress posted. “I’ve had the greatest opportunity to meet the [Terrifier] group at conventions and they couldn’t be any more amazing than they are!!! The most fun and wonderful group ever!!! Excited to work with this team!!”

The new film is described, “After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way.”

Sleepaway Camp offered Rose her breakout role, starring as Angela, a quiet teenager with a shocking secret and mysterious past. While the film itself offers a highly entertaining slice of campy horror, the film’s final moments is regarded by many as having one of the biggest twists in any horror movie in history.

