Terrifier 3 Ending Explained: Art The Clown’s Bloodiest Rampage Yet

Terrifier 3 is now in theaters and Art The Clown has given horror junkies his bloodiest, goriest, and downright most jaw-dropping misadventure yet. While the third entry of the series might not be as long in runtime as Part 2, it somehow crammed in far more grotesque moments as the killer clown attempts to share his version of the holiday season. In true Terrifier fashion, the ending of the third film sees Art causing some serious chaos while also setting the stage for the fourth film of the series. Considering just what takes place in Terrifier 3, now feels like the perfect time to explain what happened, who survived, and where we see Art in the sequel’s grand finale.

Warning. If you have yet to see Terrifier 3 and don’t want to be spoiled on one of this year’s most anticipated horror films, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The final girl of Terrifier 2, Sienna, spends most of the movie reeling from Art The Clown’s previous entry into her life. Grappling with the idea that the killer clown has returned and living with her aunt and uncle’s family, the “final girl” discovers that Art and his partner-in-terror, Vicky, have arrived on her doorstep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cineverse

Terrifier 3’s Final Battle

In one of the most gruesome scenes of the entire film, Art and Vicky have Sienna tied to a chair, having already dispatched her uncle and looking to do the same with her aunt and her cousin, Gabby. While the slasher duo kills Sienna’s aunt using a plastic tube and live rats (just leave it up to your imagination before seeing the film), Sienna is given a last-minute save thanks to Gabby digging up the sword that had previously dispatched Art in the previous entry. Considering Art and Vicky reveal that they’ve killed Sienna’s brother Jonathan to boot, the “final girl” isn’t quite happy with the fiendish duo.

At the twisted behest of Vicky, one of Art’s past victims possessed by the demon known as the “Pale Girl”, Sienna opens her gift as a sword and frees herself, immediately decapitating the demonic-influenced woman. During a particularly heinous confrontation that saw even more blood spilled, Sienna gets the upper hand on Art and proceeds to slash his throat while impaling him against the wall using her sword.

Art The Clown’s Future Status

Unfortunately for Sienna, she is unable to deliver the final blow to the killer clown thanks to Vicky’s body being dragged back into the underworld. Instead of just taking back the Pale Girl’s physical form, Gabby also falls into the hellish chasm, leaving Sienna weeping while promising to find her cousin no matter what. Despite being pinned to the wall and having quite the neck wound, Art manages to escape leading us to a hilarious final scene.

Ditching his Santa Claus suit and waiting at a bus stop, Art hops aboard a bus as he has now seemingly lost his supernatural backing and looks beyond tired following the major confrontation. Encountering a woman reading a book titled “The Ninth Circle” (a nod to Art’s first appearance in All Hallow’s Eve), the slasher villain gives us one final jump scare, seemingly hinting that the woman on the bus and the bus driver are in for a bad night.

As for the potential story for Terrifier 4, it would appear that it will focus on Sienna trying to end Art The Clown once and for all while searching for her missing cousin. The third entry does give us an idea as to how Art was able to return from the dead, as the demonic Pale Girl was using him as a vessel to come to Earth, but there are still many mysteries surrounding the serial killer that have not been answered. When the fourth film of the franchise arrives, perhaps we’ll receive a definitive answer as to who Art is and whether or not he had a life before donning the clown suit.

Terrifier 3 Is Now In Theaters.