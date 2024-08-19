Terrifier 3 World Premiere Confirmed for Fantastic Fest

The internet’s most viral horror franchise will soon release its next film in surprising fashion. Long thought to be entering theaters in October, Terrifier 3 will actually receive a world premiere nearly a month in advance. The organizers behind Fantastic Fest recently announced the Damien Leone picture will debut during the festival’s opening night.

Fantastic Fest opens on September 19th this year, and runs the following week in the greater Austin area. The annual film festival is featuring a staggering 28 world premieres this time around. The entire list can be seen here.

Although Terrifier 3 is set during the holidays, the film was initially supposed to hit theaters right before Halloween. It was then bumped up to early October to get some breathing room against competing films.

What is Terrifier 3 about?

An extended synopsis for the film can be found below.

“Terrifier 2 marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. Terrifier veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

“Set one year after its predecessor, Terrifier 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, he is once again upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror. “

Terrifier 3 will be arriving exclusively in theaters on October 11. The first two films in the franchise are now streaming on Peacock.