Terrifier Funko Collection Adds Little Pale Girl GITD Pop

Terrifier 3 killed it in theaters and on home video, but the Funko Pops inspired by the horror series have also been selling like crazy. The first wave of Art the Clown Funko Pops arrived back in July, and today the collection continues with a Pop figure of LIttle Pale Girl holding a rat. If that wasn’t awesome enough, it even glows-in-the-dark! Pre-orders are live here at Hot Topic (30% Black Friday discount) and here at Entertainment Earth.

The first wave of Terrifier Funko Pops included a figure f Art the Clown with a knife, a bloody Art, and Art on a bike in the common lineup. There’s also an Art the Clown wearing sunflower sunglasses exclusive that offers up a chance to randomly score a limited edition bloody Chase figure. You can grab them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The Art the Clown With Glasses Pop is a Funko exclusive that is currently sold out.

On Instagram, series creator Damien Leone had the following to say about Terrifier being honored with Funko Pops:

“I can honestly say there’s nothing cooler than this! I’ve been dying to share this news for almost a year and now that I see people are pre-ordering, it’s time to share! We have an official line of Art the Clown funko pops. As a funko collector, I must say this is one of the biggest honors and a dream come true! Most importantly I’m excited for you guys because I can’t tell you how many Terrifier fans have come up to me over the years asking when an official Pop is gonna be released! Well, here they are and I really hope you enjoy them.”

What Is Terrifier 3 About?

“Terrifier 2 marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. Terrifier veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

“Set one year after its predecessor, Terrifier 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, he is once again upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror. “

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, who is once again reprising his role as Art the Clown. Lauren LaVera is reprising her role as Sienna, with co-stars including Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, AEW star Chris Jericho and Daniel Roebuck, who is set to debut as Santa Claus. Franchise creator/writer/director/producer Damien Leone is once again at the helm, and series producer Phil Falcone is also back.