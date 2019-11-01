Terrifier 2 Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Art the Clown

Recent years have seen a resurgence of homicidal clowns invading the big screen, whether it be Pennywise in IT or the titular villain in Joker, with yet another frightening figure being Terrifier‘s Art the Clown. The independent horror film earned a major following once it landed on streaming services, allowing its audience to grow immensely, earning itself a sequel. The director of the original and the sequel, Damien Leone, took to Instagram to show off a behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying clown, building excitement for fans that the follow-up film is officially moving forward and that production on Terrifier 2 is currently underway.

View this post on Instagram Art’s Back!!! #terrifier2 #arttheclown A post shared by Damien Leone (@damien_leone) on Oct 29, 2019 at 7:34pm PDT

The filmmaker shared a glimpse of the back of the character, merely teasing, “Art’s back.” With the character seemingly having been killed in the previous entry, it’s unclear how the character could make their return.

The new film is described, “After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way.”

This is only the latest social media post to build excitement for the new film. Earlier this week, Sleepaway Camp star Felissa Rose took to Instagram to confirm that she had joined the production.

The actress shared a photo of the cast list on IMDb, which lists her as “Ms. Principe,” while she added the caption, “This will be an epic film and I am thrilled to be involved.” Later in the day, she shared another photo expressing her excitement over her new collaborators.

“They say you should always work with people you love!!!” the actress posted. “I’ve had the greatest opportunity to meet the [Terrifier] group at conventions and they couldn’t be any more amazing than they are!!! The most fun and wonderful group ever!!! Excited to work with this team!!”

The original Terrifier had earned enough buzz among the horror community that Leone found producers to help bring a sequel to life, though he took to crowdfunding in hopes of confirming support from fans, promising that if he met his goal, he’d be able to pull off a brutal sequence, with that campaign earning more than double its goal within days of its launch.

Stay tuned for details on Terrifier 2.

