Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reboot Scores Writer

Reports emerged earlier this year that the Evil Dead reboot and The Girl in the Spider’s Web director Fede Alvarez was producing a Texas Chain Saw Massacre reboot, with Deadline now confirming that project and revealing that Chris Thomas Devlin has been tapped to write the film. This new film marks the second official reboot of the original 1974 film from director Tobe Hooper, with Jessica Biel starring in 2003’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre. In the four decades since the series debuted, the franchise has earned a number of sequels, prequels, and attempted reboots, with this new take on the concept potentially wiping the slate clean for the continued adventures of Leatherface and the Sawyer family.

While Alvarez will serve as a producer and Devlin is attached to write, there has been no reveal of who would be directing the film or when we can expect it to debut. The last film in the franchise landed in 2017, with Leatherface serving as a prequel to the original film. Prior to that, 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D was meant to serve as a direct sequel to the original film, ignoring the two films that came before it in a new, rebooted narrative timeline.

The 2013 aimed to capitalize on the 3D theatrical boom, which resulted in some narrative complications. Despite the film originally being written with a ’90s setting, the studio instead opted to shift the timeline forward to the present day. With the film following Alexandra Daddario’s character, who was discovered as a baby in 1974, the mid-20s actress was revealed to be playing a 40-year-old woman, much to the audience’s confusion.

“I heard this before. No, I did not,” Daddario confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked if she knew about the film’s confusing timeline. “I think that this was a film that was made to sell in a certain way, and they decided to ignore some of the history of Texas Chainsaw, which I know because hardcore fans have brought it to my attention before. But they took creative license, and I think that we ended up with a really fun movie and I’m lucky to have gotten the role, but I have heard that.”

Also in 2013, Alvarez’s reboot of Evil Dead hit theaters and, while it was initially overlooked by audiences and critics, it has gained a passionate following in recent years for its embrace of the spirit of the original Evil Dead series from filmmaker Sam Raimi.

