Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Star Still Wants to Reprise Chop Top for a New Film

Bill Moseley reprises his role as Otis Driftwood from House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects in the upcoming 3 From Hell, marking the third time he’s brought the sadistic serial killer to life, but one other character from his career that he’d love to reprise is “Chop Top” Sawyer from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. The film served as Moseley’s breakout role, leading to a number of other compelling performances in the horror genre, including an appearance in 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D. Unfortunately, despite how much Moseley himself and fans would love to see another appearance of the character, the complicated nature of movie studio rights is seemingly preventing that character from coming back to the big screen.

“Well, always Chop Top, absolutely, from Chainsaw 2,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com when discussing characters he’d like to play again. “I would love to have done that character, I came close when I did Texas Chainsaw 3D a couple of years ago. I got the call from the producer of that movie saying we want you to play Drayton Sawyer. And I’m just thinking, ‘Well that’s like asking Moe to come back and play Curly. Or Curly to come back and play Moe, I guess is more accurate.”

Drayton Sawyer debuted in the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, played by Jim Siedow, who served as the acting patriarch of the disturbed family. The 2013 film has multiple connections to the original 1974 film, but the only substantial connection it has to the first sequel is Leatherface himself.

“What I was told was that Chop Top is owned by a different company, because it’s Chainsaw 2,” the actor pointed out. “[The original] is owned by Sony Pictures and Drayton was part of what they had. They had the rights to the original Chainsaw, not Chainsaw 2. So, new character, they didn’t have the rights to it, but they did have the rights to Drayton.”

He added, “I was glad I was actually asked to play Drayton because I love Jim Siedow so much. So that all worked out. But I would still love to do another Chop Top, but I just don’t know, in the Byzantine world of rights and who owns what, I don’t know if that would ever happen.”

The last film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise came in 2017 with Leatherface, with no official plans on the horizon for a new entry.

